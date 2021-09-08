Jackson County seeking court order to close Blue Springs restaurant for refusing mask order

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Jackson County officials say they plan on seeking a court order to close a Blue Springs business that is avoiding the county’s indoor mask mandate.

The Jackson County Health Department on Friday revoked the permit for Rae’s Café after repeated violations of the county’s mask mandate.

Over the weekend Rae’s Café declared itself a private club, charging customers $1 to join. One of the rules is no masks allowed.

The county’s emergency orders state places of public accommodation must follow and enforce the mask mandate but goes on to read, public accommodations, shall not include a private club.

Caleb Clifford, the Jackson County Executive’s Office Chief of Staff released a statement Wednesday saying “the county is committed to protecting the health and safety of our residents. As part of that commitment, we have issued public health orders when necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. On August 30, 2021, our county legislature approved a 30-day extension to our current health order which requires masks be worn indoors and will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on October 7, 2021.”

“Throughout the pandemic, our residents have continually shown an amazing amount of sacrifice, selflessness and compassion. In particular, our small businesses and their employees have acted heroically despite the risks they face from the virus and non-compliant customers. That is why we are proud to say that we have been able to work with every business owner when we have received complaints and have never had to seek a court order to ensure our public health order is being followed.”

“Despite numerous warnings and attempts by the County to work with the business’s owner, she has refused to take corrective action and has made it clear that she has no plans to do so. That is why, for the first time during the pandemic, the county will be seeking a court order to close the business.”