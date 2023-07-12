KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Jackson County homeowners are scrambling to appeal their property assessments.

But the increase in their home’s assessed value isn’t their only concern. It’s a lack of resources.

The appeal process is online or over the phone, but many senior citizens in Jackson County are struggling with how to submit their information and some don’t even have the equipment to do it.

One Kansas City neighborhood is working to break that barrier.

“It’s been very confusing,” said D.W. who filed an appeal. “They tell you 100 different things, but you don’t know what to believe.”

She’s one of several senior citizens struggling to appeal their Jackson County property assessment.

“I was totally confused because I don’t know how to do Zoom by myself,” she said.

Since the Jackson County Assessment Department is no longer taking walk-ins, homeowners have to submit their appeal online or over the phone. In-person informal appointments are also all booked up, so appointments are now only being held virtually.

Thankfully, D.W. found help at the Nutter Ivanhoe Neighborhood Center.

“We’ve had a lot of folks who have come to the neighborhood center say, ‘Hey I have this informal appeals meeting. I don’t have a computer. I don’t have internet. I don’t know what Zoom is or how to get Zoom,'” said Alana Henry, executive director of the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council.

Henry said the appeals process left out the most vulnerable population.

“To leave them out to dry as this process did without the resources, without the adequate support and any sort of direction — I think its wrong,” she said.

At the center, the community has been hosting workshops and continues to accept walk-in appointments.

“Imagine being 92 years old and someone says, ‘Yes your meeting is on Zoom and here’s the link,'” Henry said.

D.W. sympathizes with other seniors who don’t have the resources but urges them to come to the community center for help. Anyone can use the computer lab at the Nutter Ivanhoe Neighborhood Center, and they’re accepting walk-ins to get assistance.

“I mean, I couldn’t do it without their help,” D.W. said.

The deadline to file an appeal in Jackson County was recently extended to July 31. The previous deadline was July 10.

To set up a virtual appeal appointment, call 877-895-9675. You can also go online and start the informal appeal process by clicking here.