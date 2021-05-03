Jackson County Sheriff asking for help locating 26-year-old man missing since May 2020, foul play suspected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old man who has been reported missing since May 2020.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Skylar Ware was reported missing by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department on May 10, 2020.

The sheriff’s office said Ware was possibly with someone named Chris in the Blue Springs area sometime in early to mid June and that foul play is suspected.

Ware is described as standing 5’9″ and weighs 160 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and several visible tattoos.

Anyone with information on the vents leading to his disappearance are asked to contact KCPD at 816-234-5136 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

