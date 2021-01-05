Jackson County Sheriff Forté says deputies have duty to intervene

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said his own deputies have an obligation to hold each other accountable.

It’s called The Duty to Intervene Policy.

“Duty to intervene was the only way that George Floyd would still be alive today,” Haile Sims, member with Advocacy and Awareness Group: Johnson County said.

Sims said the death of George Floyd has awakened America, so he wasn’t surprised to hear that Jackson County Sheriff’s Office started the policy.

The Duty to Intervene Policy requires deputies to step up if they see another officer using inappropriate verbal or physical action.



“Most people intervene, but I wanted to make sure it was clear to our staff at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that they have a duty to intervene and that’s my expectation of them,” Forte’ said.

Forte’ said deputies have a moral and legal obligation to intervene in other jurisdictions as well.



He said the Black lives matter movement in 2020 showed law enforcement and the community the importance of reviewing the way Black people are treated.

“I think people really see the bigger picture, what people of color have faced for years and some people acknowledge it and some people think it’s made up,” Forté said.

On Sunday the Jackson County Deputies Association, chapter three said it is in full support of the policy.



“Duty to intervene of course doesn’t have color or gender associated with it,” said Sheriff Forte. “We just want people to do the right thing that’s morally and legally the right thing to do.”



Sims said while local authorities are looking for ways to better protect people, nothing has been done nationally.



“So here we have this national outcry like this summer over what’s going on and when you look at nationally what’s happened, nothing’s happened,” Sims said.