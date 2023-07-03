INDEPENDENCE, Mo. —The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenager was hurt in an overnight shooting.

Sheriff Darryl Forté said just before 2 a.m. Monday deputies were called to an unincorporated area near Lexington Road and Bay Avenue for shots fired. Deputies surveyed the area and found no signs of criminal activity.

Approximately five minutes later deputies were called to the area of 19th Street and Ponca Drive, roughly a mile away from the first location, for shots fired into a residence.

Once on scene, deputies found a 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. Deputies say the shot was fired from the street.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and later released.

Forté said a person of interest has been identified, but no one has been taken into custody. The department has not released the name of the victim.

Deputies have not released any additional details about the person of interest or what may have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.