Jackson County sheriff looking for potential suspects in deadly gas station shooting

BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting overnight at a gas station just east of Interstate 435 and Truman road, an unincorporated part of Jackson County.

The shooting happened at a Phillips 66 specifically at 8301 E. Truman Road.

Sheriff Darryl Forte shared these photos of the crime scene and people his investigators would like to talk to. The 36-year-old man was reportedly a regular customer of the gas station, the shooting happened around 2 a.m., Sunday.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t identified the victim yet, and there haven’t been any arrests announced. In addition to the phone number shared in the Facebook post, if you have information you think will assist in this investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.