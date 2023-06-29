KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating two missing teenagers.

17-year-old Alex Martez Madrigal Harbin and 15-year-old Kevin L. Durham Jr. were last seen on Wednesday, June 28 at approximately 9 p.m. in the area of Gregory Boulevard and Lee’s Summit Road.

Harbin is described as a Black boy, approximately 6’, weighing roughly 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie and carrying a laundry bag.

Durham is described as a Black boy, approximately 5’2”, weighing roughly 91 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with more information on either teen’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 816-541-8017.