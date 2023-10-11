KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Kaleighya Hunter Love was last seen around midnight on Monday, Oct. 2, in the area of E. Ponca Drive and E. Ponca Court in Independence, according to the sheriff’s office.

She’s described as standing 5’1″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing black leggings and a black Chiefs hoodie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (816) 541-8017.