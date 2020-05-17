Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identifies man shot, killed at gas station

BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting overnight at a gas station just east of Interstate 435 and Truman road, an unincorporated part of Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Jason Juszczyk. He was an Independence resident.

The shooting happened at a Phillips 66 specifically at 8301 E. Truman Road.

Sheriff Darryl Forte shared these photos of the crime scene and people his investigators would like to talk to. Juszczyk was reportedly a regular customer of the gas station, the shooting happened around 2 a.m., Sunday.

FOX4 spoke with the owner of the gas station, who reviewed surveillance video that he said showed some kind of back-and-forth between the victim and four younger people he didn’t recognize.

Following what appeared to be a verbal argument, Juszczyk went to leave on his motorcycle, but something else happened that led to a physical altercation between him and someone in the group. After brief scuffle, Juszczyk was shot, and the group ran away from the gas station.

There haven’t been any arrests announced. In addition to the phone number shared in the Facebook post, if you have information you think will assist in this investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.