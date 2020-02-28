Jackson County Sheriff’s Office promotes first female captain in department history

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they’ve promoted a woman to the rank of captain for the first time in the department’s history.

Sheriff Darryl Forte announced that Sergeant Ronda Montgomery has been promoted to the rank of Captain.

Captain Ronda Montgomery

This marks a first for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, which was established in 1827.

“I am beyond honored that Sheriff Forté recognizes my accomplishments and trusts me to represent the Sheriff’s Office in this leadership position,” Montgomery said in a news release.

Montgomery has worked at the department since 1994 and has served as a field deputy, field training office, off-duty coordinator and grant writer.

Most recently, she supervised the sex offender registry.

Captain Montgomery earned her B.S. in criminal justice from the University of Central Missouri and is now studying for a master’s degree. She graduated the police academy in St. Charles.