LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old Monday.

Mayson Robinson is described as 5-foot-1, weighing 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Lee’s Summit West red hoodie, blue sweatpants, and black and yellow “go get ’em” shorts.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any information on when or where Mayson was last seen.

Anyone with information about the 13-year-old’s location is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-541-8017.