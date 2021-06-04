Man drowns at Tarsney Lake in Jackson County; MSHP recovers body

Officials say a man in his 20s has drowned Friday night at Tarnsey Lake in eastern Jackson County. Photo via Jackson County Sheriffs Office)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials say a man in his 20s has drowned Friday night at Tarnsey Lake in eastern Jackson County.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol in recovering a missing swimmer.

Around 9 p.m. the highway patrol’s marine operations troopers, assisted by Jackson County deputies, recovered the man’s body.

The man has not been identified at this time, and law enforcement have not released any information on how he drowned.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn more.