KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating two missing preteens.

12-year-old Jaebrion Byers and 12-year-old Dejah Johnson were last seen around 1 a.m. on July 25 in the area of E. 51st Street and Park Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jaebrion is described as a Black boy, approximately 5’09”, weighing roughly 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black socks and tan Yeezy slides.

Dejah is described as a Black girl, approximately 5’05”, weighing roughly 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long black wig, gray “Chuckie” t-shirt with red stripes on sleeves, black biker shorts, unknown colored slides and a pink backpack with black straps and blue and white flowers.

Anyone with more information about either Jaebrion or Dejah’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.