LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating two missing teens.

17-year-old Marshawn Gardner and 16-year-old Ian Winder were last seen in the 300 block of NE Gregory Boulevard in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, around 11 a.m. on July 4.

Winder is approximately 6’0 and weighs roughly 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Royals hoodie, checkered pants and blue tennis shoes.

Gardner is approximately 5’8 and weighs roughly 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black crocs.

Anyone with more information on either teen’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 816-541-8017.