The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Micah Jones-Gunn (left) and 13-year-old Shy’Ra Evans (right).

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating two missing teens.

13-year-old Shy’Ra Evans and 14-year-old Micah Jones-Gunn were last seen walking near Gregory Boulevard and Lee’s Summit Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Evans is described as a Black girl, approximately 5’8”, weighing roughly 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Evans was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Jones-Gunn is described as a Black girl, approximately 5’1”, weighing roughly 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jones-Gunn was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and a black zippered jacket.

Anyone with more information on either teen’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 816-541-8017.