Jackson County to amend order next month, ending business capacity and gathering limits

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County is amending its health order next month to put an end to capacity limits for businesses and on gatherings.

That means that all essential and non-essential businesses — including gyms, restaurants and bars — can operate at full capacity. There are also no limits on gatherings.

The county’s mask mandate and social distancing protocols will still remain in effect.

This order will not affect those within Kansas City limits, which are under the city’s own health order. Kansas City also does not have capacity limits but still requires masks and social distancing.

“Over the past year, we have made tremendous strides to combat this pandemic, and we don’t want to lose the progress that we’ve made,” County Executive Frank White Jr. said.

“In order to do that, we must continue to wear face coverings and maintain our distance from others when in public spaces out of respect for those in our community who are waiting to be vaccinated. If we remain diligent in our prevention efforts, we will be one step closer to getting back some normalcy in our daily lives.”

White said the change in the health order will begin April 9. That’s the same day Gov. Mike Parson said the state will make all Missouri adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our health department is focused on increasing education of the vaccines that are available, providing access to them, signing up as many residents as possible and getting vaccines in arms,” Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Schaffer said. “We look forward to receiving increased vaccine supply in the coming weeks to continue our commitment to public health and safety.”