KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will cost Jackson County taxpayers an additional $800,000 to relocate people living at the Heart Mobile Home Village.

The property sits east of Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 40. Jackson County purchased the property in August and plans to build a new Jackson County Detention Center there.

During the Jackson County Legislature meeting Monday, eight legislators voted for the additional funding. Ronald Finley voted against it.

The money approved is in addition to a $1.7 million relocation plan already paid to help move 100 of the 106 residents.

Community Services Leagues staff said it has worked with each individual household to find new, permanent housing.

Jackson County agreed to give each household $10,000 to cover moving expenses. The county executive’s office said many families have used that money to help make down payments or prepay several years rent.

Some people who have been relocated say they are pleased with the process, while others say the relocation package they received did not cover the entire costs.

The remaining residents said they were given a Feb. 28 deadline to relocate, but say they have no where to go.

Community Service League and Jackson County said they continue to work with the remaining residents.

Everyone must be moved off the property before construction on the new jail can begin.

