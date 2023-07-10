Undated picture shows the Andrew Jackson statue standing outside the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature took steps Monday to remove two statues of its namesake from prominent county landmarks.

County legislators voted 7-1 in favor of a resolution to hire a company to remove and store two statues of former President Andrew Jackson from outside the county courthouses in Kansas City and Independence.

Any damages caused during the removal will be repaired.

Legislator Manny Abarca introduced the plan at a meeting last month. It’s not clear at this time when the request for proposals will go out to find a company or what the timeline is for removal.

This isn’t the first time there’s been a push to remove the statues.

In November 2020, the issue ended up on the ballot, and Jackson County residents voted to keep the Jackson statues outside the two courthouses.

Then crews added a plaque to the statues in 2021, hoping to provide context.

The plaques acknowledge Jackson was a slave owner and also supported the Indian Removal Act that forced Native Americans from their homes so that white settlers could live on the land.

The plaque reads in part, “This statue of Jackson reminds us we are on a path that, in the immortal words of Martin Luther King Jr., bends towards justice. In turn, we must acknowledge past injustices to help us create a greater nation built upon humane policies to light our way and the way of humanity everywhere.”