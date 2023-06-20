KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Imagine having your home value go up by 123% from 2022 to 2023.

That could have been the case for 87-year-old Eugene Beaty, who was surprised to see his market value go from $100,000 in 2022 to $223,000 in 2023. Beaty and his grandson Kyle Wehner sat down with FOX4 Tuesday.

“They said this was a three bedroom, right?” Wehner asked his grandfather.

“Three-bedroom two bathroom, full finished basement. It’s a two bedroom, and the basement’s not finished,” Beaty replied.

Jackson County Director of Assessments Gail McCann Beatty said they encourage homeowners to contact the county.

“That’s why we tell them to come in. It is possible that we didn’t have that correct,” Beatty said in an interview with FOX4 Tuesday.

“If you can imagine, under 300,000 parcels, we’re putting in a new system, someone might have put in an incorrect number. Let us know that. We want to correct it.

“I had one I corrected the other day where we showed a finished basement, and they said they didn’t have a finished basement. It’s just a matter of us getting that corrected, and we encourage you to do so.”

Beaty did come to the Jackson County Assessment Office. He and his wife Sharon got their property value to go down to $172,000, but it’s still a 72% increase from last year.

“We prayed about it before we did anything, so no, we’re not happy,” Beaty continued. “But we have to be happy with what it is now. But with what this was originally, that’s wrong, and we corrected it.”

Why are property values in Jackson County rising so much?

Beatty said state statute requires that Jackson County reach market value, saying her office is simply trying to do that on all of the parcels within the county.

“If we have valued your property too high, come down. He is an example of if you come down and you can bring us evidence, that you can get that reduced,” Beatty said of Beaty.

The assessor’s office is located at 1300 Washington Street, and they’re open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You’re supposed to file an appeal for your property values by July 10 if you live in the county and want to have an informal conversation with a county worker or contractor. To do that online, click on this link here.

Beatty advises you set up an appointment as opposed to just walking in.