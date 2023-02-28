RAYMORE, Mo. — Jackson County legislators voted 8-1 on Tuesday afternoon in support of a resolution opposing a potential south Kansas City landfill.

That development sits on a plot of land in Jackson County’s southern region near the Cass County line.

Residents in nearby Raymore have been vocally opposed to the development, voicing their outrage before and during a Tuesday afternoon Jackson County Legislature meeting in Kansas City.

Jackson County Legislator Sean Smith introduced the resolution. He told FOX4 on Tuesday the proposed location is too close to Longview Lake. As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith said he doesn’t foresee the legislature making moves to prevent the development, unless it’s deemed necessary to do so.

Rick Scott, who manages Golf Club at Creekmore and the community’s homeowner’s group, said he doesn’t support the development for a number of reasons. Scott said his subdivision currently has 950 homesites, owned by residents who didn’t move there to live near a landfill.

“From a property owner’s standpoint, it certainly lessens the investment that our owners have made in their home,” Scott said.

Golf Club at Creekmore is offering a petition for members to sign, voicing opposition to the landfill and support for Missouri House Bill 909, which aims to keep future landfill developments at least one mile from neighborhoods.

“This could happen to anyone. Increasing that mile radius would help us keep landfills where they need to be and keep our communities healthy and safe,” Creekmore resident Jennifer Putthoff said.

“For one, small cohorts who started their own business to make money off this and impact well over 150,000 people — it’s not worth it one bit,” Joshua Swanson, another Creekmore homeowner, said.