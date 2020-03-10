Jackson County voter told to throw ballot in the trash after voting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Aside from Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas having issues Tuesday morning -- the Kansas City Election Board says everything ran smoothly.

But in Lee's Summit, one Jackson County voter says his experience didn't end well.

Myron Fears says he's voted at Chapel Lakes Elementary School for about 15 years. But Tuesday a little out of the ordinary.

"Today they changed the location within the building to vote. Normally I would vote in the gym. But the polling location was in the back of the building. It was poor signage in the parking lot," Fears said.

He found the polling location and voted. But as he went to cast his vote, he says the unexpected happened.

"Because I was not used to the layout, I asked one simple question, 'where do I submit my ballot?' There was a response by an older gentleman, who said 'you can place it in the trash.'

The Jackson County Board of Election Commissioners told FOX4 they're aware of the situation. They spoke to the poll workers expressing displeasure and are sorry that even happened.

"You goal is to make sure that the process goes smoothly. My goal as a citizen is to vote and that's it, and I'm out," Fears said.

Fears says he's lived in the area for 19 years and voted at this location for 15. The situation has him heated. But he says this won't stop him from continuing to vote in the future.

I made a video this morning about the importance of voting and then got turned away because I wasn’t in the system even though I’ve voted there for 11 years, including for myself four times! Go figure, but that’s okay. We’ll be back later today! #Vote #KCMO pic.twitter.com/3mYNrO6jmC — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 10, 2020