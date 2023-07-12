KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County voters will decide the fate of two Andrew Jackson statues.

One of those statues sits outside the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City. The other is in Independence.

Some county legislators want the public to vote, but they’ll need the legislature’s approval to include this idea on the November 2024 ballot.

The statues of the former president have drawn criticism after the public became aware of his status as a slave owner.

Many are also offended by his role in forcing Native Americans from their homes and into the reservations we known today. Jackson authorized the Indian Removal Act of 1830, which resulted in the Trail of Tears, a time when many native Americans died while migrating to their newly assigned homes.

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca IV wants to see the statues removed.

On Monday, Abarca introduced a resolution to have legislators decide whether or not to remove and store the statues. The legislature approved that early step 7-1.

“(The statues) belongs in a museum. Not at the front steps of a hall of justice,” Abarca said on Wednesday afternoon.

But first, the resolution calls for a vote, so legislators will also have to approve putting it on next year’s November ballot.

Abarca admitted there’s often strategy to the timing of the proposed vote. Research shows more voters go to the polls during a presidential election, which will be the case in November 2024.

Some who oppose this vote argue that voters have already spoken.

In 2020, 59% of Jackson County voters said removing the statues wasn’t necessary. The statue at the downtown courthouse was vandalized a short time later; it had already been vandalized earlier that year.

Jackson County Legislator Sean Smith offers a different point of view.

Smith, who is in his first term in office, doesn’t support Jackson’s discriminatory actions, but he’s concerned that asking the voters to weigh this issue so soon after the 2020 vote is redundant.

“I’m not totally opposed to the idea of putting it back on the ballot. I just think four years later is a little bit soon. Maybe every 8-12 years? In the meantime, let’s invest more in telling the whole history,” Smith said.

Plaques have been added to the courthouse statues explaining Jackson’s history as it relates to African Americans and Native Americans. Smith suggested the idea of adding a second monument nearby, paying respect to African and Native Americans harmed in that era.