LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Jackson County voters will decide whether to increase funding to a program that helps children in need.

Members of the Jackson County Legislature approved a plan to put an initiative doubling a sales tax on the November ballot.

Currently, 1/8 of a cent from every dollar in sales tax collected in Jackson County goes to the Children’s Services Fund.

Supporters want to double that to 1/4 of a cent, raising millions more for dozens of programs working to help children living in Jackson County.

Voters originally approved the tax in 2016. Since then, Jackson County says it’s distributed more than $68 million to support programs through 77 agencies.

Information provided by the county shows the money pays for a variety of things. Future funding will pay for crisis intervention, counseling, therapy, shelter, prevention, and other services.

Jackson County Legislator Tony Miller said the 1/8th of a cent of a $1 sales tax increase would amount to a $50 a year increase on a Jackson County family of four.

