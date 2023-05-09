KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature on Tuesday voted unanimously for the design and construction of the new detention center during its Legislative meeting.

Jackson County Legislator Venessa Huskey said she is grateful to see this finally move forward.

“This project is long overdue, and I am hopeful that this will help address the safety issues for detainees and staff and promote a safer community for all of our citizens,” she said.

Jackson County Legislator Donna Peyton said that after hearing from the community, judges, prosecutors and law enforcement, it’s clear that a new jail was desperately needed.

“The action today brings us closer to reaching that goal with a clear financial plan to finance it,” she said.

The approved design includes 1,000 beds with the incorporation of rooms for programming for those in the jail.

The new jail will be located along U.S. 40 Highway near the Blue River where Heart Village Mobile Home Park used to be located. The owner of the mobile home park sold the property to the county in July of 2021, requiring residents to relocate.

The county offered each household $10,000 to help with relocation and had a team work with each person or family to find new housing.

The estimated date of completion is fall of 2025.