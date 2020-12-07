Jackson County waives online billing fees to encourage contactless payment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County officials are trying to keep people safe and in the comfort of their own home by saving residents a few bucks.

The county usually charges an electronic check fee of $1.25 and a convenience fee of $2.00 for payments made through their myJacksonCounty official portal. That may tempt some residence to make the trip into Kansas City or Independence to pay in person.

However, county officials have eliminated the $3.25 charges through December 31, 2020.

“As we continue to adhere to ongoing public health and safety regulations, we need to give the people of Jackson County what they want — a contactless, easy and efficient way to conduct business with us,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said.

Online credit card payments will still have to pay a 2.75% fee, Jackson County Director of Collection Whitney Miller said.

Residents can also put property tax payments in drop boxes on the exterior of either courthouse.

How to pay Jackson County property taxes online:

Visit payments.jacksongov.org

Create an account or continue as guest

Link account and search by name, address or property account number

View and pay your bills

Print or digitally store your receipts