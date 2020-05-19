Jackson County’s modified phase 1 plan allows gyms to reopen

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Fitness centers in Jackson County reopened Monday. The county made the move late last week, mirroring Kansas’ Phase 1.5 reopening plan.

The owner of Anytime Fitness in Blue Springs appears to have successfully argued that social distancing is no more difficult at gyms than plenty of businesses that already were allowed to reopen.

She also feels working out might be just as important to people’s mental health as their physical health.

“I’m asking you guys to continue to help me to rattle cages,” Rachel Wattenbarger said in a social media post earlier this month after she said she couldn’t get answers from county leaders.

But on Monday at her gym, the only rattling was the sound of clanging weights.

“It’s been like a family reunion, seeing everyone come in that you haven’t seen for so long,” Wattenbarger said.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for about 2 months now,” Ben Baumer said as he worked out.

During those two months, gym-goers tried at-home work out routines, but many said they weren’t the same.

“I’d like to think I wasn’t out of shape, but in reality I kind of am,” Chad Willis said after completing his workout.

When the gym reopened Monday, members were following guidelines set by the gym’s owners.

“Everyone is cleaning. Everyone is being 6 feet apart if not more.” Wattenbarger said.

She said social distancing hasn’t been difficult. The gym is limited to 25% capacity, and people working out generally try to avoid each other anyway.

Every other cardio machine has been shut down just to help keep distance, and sanitizers are placed all around the gym.

“We can only be as safe as the environment allows. We can’t see COVID but we can do our best to keep ourselves clean, wipe things down use hand sanitizer, wash our hands,” Willis said.

The gym isn’t requiring customers to make reservations. If they near that reduced capacity, the owner said she’ll go to a one in, one out policy and encourage people who may be lingering to finish up their workouts so others can start theirs.