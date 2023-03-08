INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — County offices at the Jackson County Historic Truman Courthouse will remain closed the remainder of the week due to maintenance issues.

The county said repairs are ongoing to resolve a plumbing issue that caused the restrooms to be unusable.

The building is expected to reopen to the public on Monday, March 13, at 8 a.m., according to the county.

The county said people who need to conduct business with the Assessment, Recorder of Deeds or Collection departments can go online or visit the Jackson County Courthouse at 415 E. 12th Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The county said it will continue to provide updates.