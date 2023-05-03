KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been charged with sexual battery Tuesday.

Jackson 22, was booked Wednesday morning into the Johnson County jail and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery, according to the Johnson County booking log.

He was arrested around 7 a.m.

FOX4 has reached out to the Johnson County District Attorney’s office, but they are not commenting at this time.

Mahomes’ bond is set at $100,000.

