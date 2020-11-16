Jackson, Wyandotte counties issue joint orders limiting activities, gatherings

KANSAS CITY METRO — Leaders with Jackson County, Missouri and Wyandotte County, Kansas have issued coordinated orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus by restricting resident interactions.

Government leaders announced the orders back to back on Nov. 16, the statements issued moments after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas proclaimed his own city order. The rules are nearly identical.

However, in some ways, the county measures are even stricter.

According to the county orders, all “large gatherings” are limited to 10 people or fewer. That includes both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Kansas City’s order only limits indoor gatherings, though Mayor Lucas said he is considering a restriction on outdoor gatherings.

The county orders also restrict restaurant parties to eight people. Kansas City’s orders allows for 10 people for each party.

Here are the full list of rules for Jackson and Wyandotte counties, where gatherings are restricted:

Entertainment venues including auditoriums; arenas; banquet halls; cinemas; conference centers; concert halls; performance venues; sporting venues; stadiums; and theaters;

Recreational facilities and places of public amusement, including gyms, fitness, and recreational centers, amusement parks; arcades; bingo halls; bowling alleys; casinos; night clubs; skating rinks; adult entertainment clubs; water parks; and trampoline parks;

parties, informal gatherings, lectures, meetings, parades, fairs, festivals, sporting events, and performances

Public Gatherings must limit the number of individuals (staff and customers) in the facility, building or room to 50 percent of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy of the facility, building or room (whichever is lower) in which the gathering is occurring and is only permissible:

If adequate social distancing of six feet or more can be maintained. If such social distancing cannot be maintained due to facility layout, the occupancy limit should be further reduced to allow for proper distancing.

Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times

Proper Personal Protective Equipment (such as masks and hand sanitizer) must be utilized.

Restaurants, taverns, and all other such venues serving food and/or drink indoors, including public, private, or membership-only venues, shall limit the number of occupants to no more than 50 percent of building occupancy and shall close no later than 10:00 p.m.:

Indoor patrons must be seated and masked at all times except when actively eating or drinking;

Indoor and outdoor parties are limited to eight (8) or fewer persons; and

Parties shall be spaced with no less than six feet of distance between themselves and individuals from any other parties.

Other large public gatherings of people that are prohibited:

Large public gatherings are those with more than ten (10) people in attendance or anticipated to attend, both indoor and outdoor, except for governmental and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, private business or retail operations, religious and faith-based activities, weddings, and funerals. A “gathering” does not include normal operations at spaces where persons may be in transit or coming and going individually or in groups of less than ten (10) persons.

County leaders encourage residents to find out more on their respective websites: