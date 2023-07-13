JAMESPORT, Mo. — A Jamesport teenager downed in the Thompson River Monday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) says around 11 p.m. a 17-year-old boy was walking across the Thompson River on southwest Beech Lane when he fell into a deep hole and did not resurface.

The teen’s body was later recovered by the Grundy County Volunteer Fire Department around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. Grundy County Coroner Dewayne Slater pronounced the teen dead at approximately 2:16 a.m.

MSHP has not yet identified the teen.