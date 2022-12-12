KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Janet Jackson is taking her music back on the road for her “Together Again” tour in 2023.

Jackson announced her new music and upcoming tour on social media and will take the stage at the T-Mobile Center on May 2, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. with prices ranging from $39.95-$499.95 and fans can purchase their tickets on the T-Mobile Center website.

The icon announced she’ll be bringing a special guest, Rapper Ludacris.

Jackson will kick off her tour in Hollywood, Florida on April 14.

