KANSAS CITY, Mo. — American singer-songwriter and guitarist Jason Mraz announced he will make a tour stop in Kansas City in 2024.

Mraz will head to Kansas City for the second leg of his “The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride” tour on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets on kcstarlight.com.

The concert is part of Starlight’s Capitol Federal Concert Series. Other artists include Niall Horan, Parker McCollum and Cody Jinks.