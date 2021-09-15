Jason Sudeikis named one of the most influential people of 2021

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Jason Sudeikis in a scene from “Ted Lasso.” Season two premieres on July 23. (Apple TV+ via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-native Jason Sudeikis is getting new accolades. This time as one of Time Magazine’s most influential people of 2021.

Time credits his work on Ted Lasso and it being the perfect show to hit streaming services during the time when America was in lockdown.

“In a deeply lonely time, the gang from AFC Richmond showed up to remind us what was waiting on the other side of the pandemic: the joy of connecting with people again,” Seth Meyers wrote about about the show for Time Magazine.

The article also describes Sudeikis as a friend who put the right people together at the right moment, something the star said never anticipated.

“No, I didn’t see it coming at all, otherwise I would have warned people to wear masks. This is not a fake, this is not a fraud. Trust in science,” Sudeikis said in an interview with FOX4 Movie Critic Shawn Edwards about the success of Ted Lasso.

Sudeikis won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series for his work on Ted Lasso. He is also nominated for an Emmy.

“If the show, the theme and the timing of it and sort of the philosophy behind it, you know, found their moment in time together, then we’re very happy to oblige,” Sudeikis said.

While the praise is nice, Sudeikis said he would gladly trade it all in for things to return to normal.

“If I had my choice I’d rather Kids could of gone to school, couples could have gone on date nights, you know we all could have gone to see plays and movies and small businesses could have kept, you know, trucking along. That would have been my preference,” Sudeikis said.

The second season of Ted Lasso is streaming on Apple+.