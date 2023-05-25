KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Actor Jason Sudeikis appeared on the popular YouTube show “Hot Ones” which premiered its newest season Thursday morning.

The show features celebrities being interviewed while eating 10 spicy hot wings.

The host of the show, Sean Evans, was announced earlier this month as one of the celebrities who will be in Kansas City for Big Slick weekend in June.

Each season on “Hot Ones,” old sauces are taken off the lineup and new ones are added in except for one — “Da Bomb Beyond Insanity” that’s made at Spicin Foods in Kansas City, Kansas. “Da Bomb” hasn’t stayed on for the taste but for the insane reaction from celebrities after they try it.

Sudeikis isn’t the first Kansas City celebrity to try the legendary home town hot sauce on “Hot Ones” as Paul Rudd appeared on the show in 2019.

“Well, we also have Patrick Mahomes,” Rudd said after trying it.

“Let’s go Kansas City, Kansas,” Sudeikis said before trying the “Da Bomb” wing. “This is the side I’m from, you know for those that care for the distinction.”

“Yeah, what the hell, yeah oh lord!” he said after trying it. “Yeah man, that’s crazy. I know this is like this is one everybody talks about, but yeah.”

Sudeikis was then asked to describe his ideal Kansas City Barbecue crawl which included favorites like Gates, Joe’s Kansas City, Q-39 and Arthur Bryant’s.

When asked if he would consider “Da Bomb” a point of pride for Kansas City or an abomination, his response was “I think it’s absolutely a point of pride. You know it’s a great name, it’s a frightening bottle, there’s a nuclear warhead on it. A disgusting sauce that hurts your mouth and probably your stomach and butthole in just a matter of moments.”

On the show, Sudeikis talked about his former Shawnee Mission West High School basketball coach Donnie Campbell being one of the inspirations for the character Ted Lasso on the popular Apple+ show.

You can watch the full episode of “Hot Ones” with Jason Sudeikis on YouTube. (Warning: The video has explicit language.)

At the end of the episode, Sudeikis even went back for a second bite of “Da Bomb” hot wing because “Kansas City, come on.”