KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick host Jason Sudeikis will not be in attendance during the weekend’s fundraiser due to the filming of the latest season of the Emmy Award winning series, “Ted Lasso.”

Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, is one of five hosts for the Big Slick, a fundraiser for Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The bad news: our co-host Jason Sudeikis has had a production schedule change, so he won’t be at Big Slick this weekend. The good news: he’s busy in London filming Ted Lasso (so while we’ll miss him, we’re SUPER excited for season 3). The BEST news: Our four other hosts – Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Paul Rudd – have invited an incredible roster of nearly 30 of their celebrity friends who are packing their bags for Kansas City right now, ready to deliver a weekend of fun and BIG funds for Children’s Mercy. Big Slick KC

The celebrity softball game will include a long list of celebrities joining to help raise money while showing off their athletic ability on the baseball diamond at Kauffman Stadium.

With the absence of Sudeikis, fellow Kansas City natives Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd and David Koechner will be the hosts.

Koechner was arrested in Ohio on June 16 for operating a vehicle while impaired, but it still listed as a participant in the Big Slick.

Tickets for the Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game can be purchased online. The game starts at 5 p.m. on Friday June 24, before the Kansas City Royals host the Oakland Athletics at 7:15 p.m.

