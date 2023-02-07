KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The celebrity guest list for Planet Comicon Kansas City just got a little bigger.

Best known for his roles in Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, actor Richard Dreyfuss will make daily appearances at the three-day convention.

Dreyfus will be the first Oscar winner to attend the annual comic book and pop culture convention. He joins a growing list of celebrity guests including William Shatner, Giancarlo Esposito, Alex Kingston, Diane Guerrero, Rachael Leigh Cook and William Daniels..

“Over the years Planet has welcomed many stars to Kansas City and we’re honored to bring someone of Richard Dreyfuss’ stature to town,” President and CEO of Planet Comicon Kansas City, Chris Jackson said in a press release. “His iconic pop culture roles and incredible acting talents have resonated with fans for decades and we’re excited to give them a chance to meet him and the rest of our incredibly talented guest lineup at Planet Comicon Kansas City.”

Planet Comicon returns to Kansas City’s Bartle Hall March 17-19. The convention runs from 1p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Planet Comicon Kansas City website.