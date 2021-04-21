Jazz Fest expected to return to Prairie Village in 2021, with some changes

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The city’s Jazz Festival is on the calendar for September 11, 2021, and organizers say they’re moving ahead with the popular event.

Prairie Village Council Member Inga Selders provided an update on plans for the jazz event during a meeting Monday night.

“As it stands, the committee feels comfortable with the event taking place, however there will need to be modifications this year that will keep the budget down, as well as keep visitors, volunteers, and talent as safe as possible,” Selders said.

The 2021 event will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, making it two hours shorter than previous festivals. There will be one less act to accommodate the new timeframe, according to Selders.

Selders explained to other council members that the festival committee hopes to decrease the number of volunteers needed by selling bottled beverages instead of draft beer and wine. They may also allow people to bring picnics to the festival.

Another potential change is that organizers may limit the number of people allowed at the jazz festival.

The festival committee said it needs to rely on Public Works to help with setting up and tear down following the event instead of relying on volunteers like in years past.

The city is also structuring contracts to be as flexible as possible incase the event needs to be changed or canceled because of the pandemic.

Additional information about the Prairie Village Jazz Festival will be available online.

