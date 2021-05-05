Jazz Museum to host Smithsonian traveling exhibit featuring rare photos of Billie Holiday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Jazz Museum in the 18th and Vine District will host a new exhibit featuring rarely seen photos of musical legend Billie Holiday.

The photos are part of a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian called “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic.”

Dantzic was given unprecedented access to photograph Holiday in both her private and public life during her 1957 performances at the Newark, New Jersey nightclub, Sugar Hill.

His 56 photographs are the largest collection of images from any Billie Holiday club performance.

The exhibition opens to the public Saturday, May 8 and runs until Sunday, Aug. 1.

