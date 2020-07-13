Jazzoo 2020 canceled over COVID-19 concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo’s biggest fundraiser event has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Friends of the Zoo Board of Directors said after much deliberation over the past few weeks, they have decided to cancel Jazzoo 2020.

The event typically sees around 5,000 people and raises more than $700,000 annually, was scheduled for June 5 and then rescheduled to August 28.

The zoo said as Kansas City continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the board ultimately decided that the best decision would be to forego the event for this year to protect the health and safety of their guests, employees and community.

“We would like to thank our volunteers, restaurants, and generous sponsors for all of their hard work and support of Jazzoo,” the zoo said in a statement Monday. “Now we are focusing on making next year’s Jazzoo the best one yet!”

If you purchased tickets for Jazzoo 2020 click or tap here to donate your ticket to the zoo or to request your refund.