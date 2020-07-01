JC Nichols plaques removed from fountain sidewalk in the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews with the parks department tore two plaques dedicated to J.C. Nichols out of the sidewalk near the famous fountain in the Country Club Plaza on Wednesday, July 1.

The signage removal is the result of a unanimous vote by the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners to remove the name from the fountain and nearby parkway. The decision came swiftly in the wake of protests over systemic racism sparked by the death of George Floyd, which prompted scrutiny over tributes to controversial historical figures.

J.C. Nichols is credited with major developments throughout Kansas City, most notably his crown jewel, the Country Club Plaza. The plaque reads, in part, “Few men can have so variously and profoundly influenced the development of any American city.”

That may still be true, though not exactly in the way it was likely intended. J.C. Nichols has also become synonymous with redlining, the act of dividing up land to segregate communities.

Both Parks Commissioner Chris Goode and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas pushed to rename the fountain and the parkway back in mid-June. Just yesterday, the Nichols family and foundation announced their support for removing their relative’s name. The vote came soon after.

The parkway will temporarily be renamed Mill Creek Parkway. Officials will attempt to come up with a new name, but the renaming process will likely require the input from land owners along the street.

The plaques’ fates will be decided after further discussion. The sidewalk will be repaved to avoid tripping.