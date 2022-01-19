JCDHE launches portal for self-reporting COVID-19 at-home test results

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County, Kansas residents can now report the results of their at-home COVID-19 tests online.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment have set up a voluntary reporting portal for residents to report positive or negative at-home antigen tests.

The department says the results will give them a better understanding of the spread of the virus.

JCDHE will not conduct contract tracing of positive results reported and all information submitted will be subject to HIPAA protection.

The department’s website has FAQs for residents ahead of submitting their test results.