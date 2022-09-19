OLATHE, Kan. — Due to decreased availability and interest in tests, Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) will stop distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests at the end of the month.

The last opportunity for residents to pick up free tests will be Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. If you’d like to pick some up, go to JCDHE’s Olathe office at 11875 S. Sunset Drive.

Residents will still be able to receive at-home COVID tests from the state. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has partnered with RF Catalytic Capital and Project ACT to provide free at-home COVID tests.

Kansas residents can use an online portal to enter their zip codes and place an order for up to five at-home COVID test kits. The test kits are free and will be delivered by Amazon directly to residents’ homes.