Jeep parade from Plaza to Lee’s Summit spreads cheer, raises money for Ronald McDonald House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Jeeps paraded through the metro to bring holiday cheer and raise money for those in need pm Saturday.

Geof Hooper owns Hooper’s Overland Adventures where he teaches Jeep owners how to safely enjoy off-road adventures. He wanted to bring some Christmas cheer, and COVID-19 guidelines forced him to get creative.

“Right now, COVID has got everybody down. So we thought if we could keep everybody safe, socially distanced, and still manage to have a good time with everybody out together, that would be a good thing to do.” Hooper said.

He led over 60 Jeeps on a course from the Country Club Plaza to a Christmas tree festival in Lee’s Summit.

The parade invoked holiday spirit but also filled a need.

“We are actually raising money and funds for the Ronald McDonald House to kind of give back to the community, as well as go around with holiday spirit and cheer and hopefully brighten everybody’s day.” parade participant Adam Artzer said.

Children at the parade say due to the pandemic, this holiday season does not feel the same as previous years.

“Kind of stressful because I can’t really hang out with my friends anymore, and most of the stuff is just on FaceTime or virtual. It’s just not the same.“ elementary student Josie Pilchercange said.

Pilchercange says the parade brought a little bit of wonder to this difficult holiday season.

“It’s fun to see everybody in their Jeeps having fun and the lights. Its cool!” Pilchercange, said.

Hooper said turnout for the event convinced him to make this an annual parade.