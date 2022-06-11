KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The future of mankind hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar.

There are dueling plot lines with not enough time to explain it all — a clone child, agriculture destroying locusts, kidnappings, and lots and lots of running.

But it’s not about if the movie is good or bad. Does it deliver? And the answer is yes. It delivers exactly what you want to see in a Jurassic World movie with lots of dinosaurs.

Sure the reunion of previous cast members cooks up the nostalgic factor and yes it’s exhausting, and often too frightening for kiddos but it’s right on par with the other two Jurassic World movies for better and for worse.

He sat down with Fox 4’s Shawn Edwards to discuss the film.

