Jefferson City man identified as victim in Lake of the Ozarks waterfront bar shooting

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Camden County officials have identified the 27-year-old man who died this weekend at a Lake of the Ozarks waterfront bar.

Vonza Watson, of Jefferson City, was shot at the popular bar Lazy Gators just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Medics took him to the hospital where he later died.

Officials have not released any details about what led up to the shooting.

The sheriff’s county said two people were taken into custody by Sunday morning. By Monday morning, a third person was also taken into custody.

Lazy Gators and Shady Gators are connected and have the same owners. FOX4 called Shady Gators to ask about the shooting, but the person who answered the phone said, “no.”

The bar and restaurant posted this on Facebook on Sunday: “Due to some very unfortunate circumstances, Lazy Gators will open at 1pm today instead of 11am. Shady Gators is fully open in the meantime. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

If you were in the Ozarks and know anything about the shooting Saturday at Lazy Gators, call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.

