Jennifer Gilmore to face Julie Steele in Olathe School Board race this November

OLATHE, Kan. — Two political newcomers will bring fresh views to the Olathe School Board race this fall.

Frontrunner Julie Steele secured 2,378 votes, roughly 45% of the total vote, during the primary election on August 3. Steele will take on Jennifer Gilmore in the general election this November. Gilmore received 1,629 votes, making up roughly 31% of all votes cast in the race.

Both candidates will compete to replace Brent McCune on the Olathe School Board of Education to represent District 3.

Gilmore said she is already talking with her team about the next steps towards the November election.

“My campaign platform was transparency, engagement and prosperity. That transparency piece needs to be health measures moving forward, curriculum, fiscal responsibility,” Gilmore said.

“It’s just peeling back all those different layers within each of those tiers. That’s what the constituents want. It’s just focusing on how to do we represent the Olathe community and putting students first.”

Another notable development from Tuesday night in Olathe elections: Current school board member LeEtta Felter advanced in the Ward 3 city council primary. She’ll go head-to-head with Wayne Janner in November.