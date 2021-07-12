Jessica Runions’ mom charged with sending threatening messages about daughter’s case

OLATHE, Kan. — The mother of a victim in a high-profile murder case is facing harassment charges in Johnson County.

Jamie Runions is charged with one misdemeanor count of harassment by phone or fax.

Runions was a witness in the murder trial of Kylr Yust, who was convicted of killing her daughter, Jessica Runions, along with Kara Kopetsky in April.

According to the affidavit, Runions sent the victim 372 messages from 27 different phone numbers between March 18, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. The victim had dated Jamie Runions’ ex-boyfriend.

Kylr Yust sentencing: Judge sentences Yust to 45 years for killings of Runions, Kopetsky

Court documents state that many of the messages had a threatening tone, including a message that said, “If you f***ing mess up my daughter’s case, I will hunt you down.”

Officers conducted a records check and found out the numbers came from a TextNow application. After getting court orders, the officers linked the IP address to Runions’ residence.

When officers interviewed Runions, she initially denied sending the messages but later admitted that she had sent them, according to the affidavit.

Runions is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment July 29.