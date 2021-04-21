JetBlue coming to KCI in 2022, direct flights to New York and Boston

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies in to Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. JetBlue says it plans to increase the number of seats it will fill on planes starting in December. That makes JetBlue the latest airline to retreat from blocking middle seats to give passengers more space because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — JetBlue Airways will begin offering direct flights from the Kansas City International Airport (MCI) to Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS) and New York-JFK International Airport (JFK) in 2022.

“With new non-stops to New York and Boston, our flying public in Missouri, Kansas, and beyond will have more access to vital business and cultural offerings in the Northeast, more Royals victories in the American League East, and to JetBlue’s destination network,” Kansas City’s Aviation Department director Pat Klein said. “In 2017, Kansas City, Missouri made a commitment to an improved airport for our entire region. We’re proud to see our voters’ support bearing fruit. Expect more positive announcements as KCI and Kansas City government help lead our reopening and economic recovery.”

According to the company, before the pandemic started in 2020, New York City was the third-most popular destination for Kansas Citians. Roughly 700 passengers traveled between the two cities every day.

Boston was the fastest growing destination before the pandemic.

“As more travelers return to the skies, we’ve taken a fresh look at our route map and identified new places where our award-winning service and low fares can help stimulate recovery and advance our focus city growth strategy in the Northeast” Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue, said.

Flight plans and fares will be published later in the year.

