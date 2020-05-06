JetBlue giving 100,000 health care workers free round trip flight for 2

An Airbus 321 from the JetBlue airline company is seen at a gate at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on January 6, 2020. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

JetBlue is giving 100,000 health care workers round trip flights for two to honor their work amid the coronavirus crisis.

The airline company is starting by giving flight certificates to 10,000 health care workers in New York City.

Then it’s giving 90,000 pairs of flight certificates to medical professionals around the U.S. The 90,000 will be selected from nominations from the public of “health care heroes” in their lives.

Nominate a health care worker at jetblue.com/healthcarehero by May 15.

Any health care worker, “from doctors and nurses, to pharmacists, therapists, social workers, public health administrators and more,” is eligible.

The recipients can use the certificates when the time is right to travel anywhere JetBlue flies from July 1, 2020 through July 1, 2021.

JetBlue is calling the giveaway an opportunity to “fly it forward.”