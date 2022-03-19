GLADSTONE, Mo. — Just after 10 this morning, Gladstone police were notified of an armed robbery.

Two males entered the Gladstone Jewelers store, held the employees at gunpoint and took numerous items of jewelry, according to a press release sent out by Gladstone Police Department on their Facebook page.

One male was wearing a black stocking cap, black hoodie, blue jeans and dark shoes. The other male wore a dark coat, black hat, blue jeans, latex gloves and blue and white tennis shoes.

The two males left the area in a white GMC Yukon with front end damage.

If you have any information, contact the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550.

